Bremer insists he is ready to play in a three or four-man defence

Gleison Bremer has addressed the issue of playing in a three or four-man defence at Juventus.

The Brazilian played in a three-man defence for much of his time at Torino before moving to Juve.

Before his arrival, the Bianconeri mostly played in a 4-3-3 setup, which seemed to be the favourite of Max Allegri.

However, the gaffer has adapted this term and has often used three at the back, which has caused some debates.

Some fans and pundits still want to know which is the best for the club and when asked which setup he is more comfortable with, Bremer said via the Juve Twitter page:

“Defence in three or four? I’m available for the team, there’s no problem. I’m happy with what I’ve done personally so far, I have to keep growing. We have shown our value as a team, we know what we are worth.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer is a professional who has been in the game for a long time, so he already knows how to adapt to different systems and situations.

The defender is one player we can rely on in different matches to deliver, regardless of how many more centre-backs are with him.