Gleison Bremer found himself at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war between Juventus and Inter Milan during his tenure at Torino.

Reports indicated that Inter had ostensibly secured an agreement to acquire him from Il Toro before Juventus intervened, orchestrating a last-minute hijack of the transfer.

This strategic move by the Bianconeri transpired following the sale of Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, prompting a swift acquisition of Bremer for their defensive ranks.

Since joining Juventus, Bremer has consistently proven himself as one of the premier defenders in Serie A, a reputation he will carry into the upcoming fixture against Inter Milan this weekend.

When questioned about his decision to choose Juventus over Inter, Bremer affirmed that he believes he made the right choice.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Do I ever think that I could have played at Inter? No, I’m on the right side. I chose by talking to Juventus, with my agent, with Danilo and Alex Sandro in the national team. With Inter it will be a duel until the end. Getting a result in Milan is never easy. In my opinion, whoever wins doesn’t win the championship – there are still many games – but it’s an important step.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer knows we are the biggest club in Italian football and certainly the best choice for any player to join.

At the weekend, Inter fans may want to be hostile towards him, but we expect him to be prepared for such an atmosphere and still play his best game.