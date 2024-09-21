Gleison Bremer has admitted that Juventus will regret missing the opportunity to beat Napoli, but he remains confident that the team is heading in the right direction.

Under Thiago Motta, Juventus are still unbeaten, but three consecutive draws in Serie A have seen them lose ground at the top of the table. Despite the disappointment, Bremer believes Juve can take positives from the result, especially considering the quality of Antonio Conte’s Napoli.

Both teams are in a rebuilding phase, but while Napoli entered the match on a three-game winning streak, Juve’s form has been less convincing. The game itself was difficult to watch at times, with neither side able to break the deadlock.

Bremer acknowledged that failing to score ultimately prevents you from winning matches. However, the Brazilian is optimistic, viewing this as the beginning of a new journey for Juventus, one that will require patience and faith in their manager’s vision.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s a shame we didn’t win this match, the important thing is to score and without scoring it’s difficult. We’re on the right track and we have to continue like this”.

Adding: “We are starting a journey and it is difficult to find goals right away, the last step is missing. We must listen to the coach and continue like this”.

Our team is evolving, and one way to look at the result is that we did not lose to one of the top clubs around.

However, we need to get wins in tough games to show we are serious about winning a title this season.