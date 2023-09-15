Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has shared his team’s ambitions for the current season, emphasising their unwavering commitment to winning the league.

The Bianconeri are determined to conclude this campaign as the champions of Italy, or at the very least, secure a significant trophy. Bremer wholeheartedly supports this aspiration.

Despite not participating in European competitions this season, the club’s primary goal is to secure a place in the top four of the domestic league and make a triumphant return to the Champions League. However, Bremer stresses that for Juventus, being the preeminent club in Italy, their ultimate objective remains challenging for the league title.

The Brazilian said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We started the season well, with the victory in Udine. It’s a different team compared to last year . We’re training a lot, physically and not only that, we also work on the game. We hope to do better than last year, the objective is to fight for the top places. Scudetto? Juventus is always Juventus, the priority is to go to the Champions League but we must always dream of it scudetto.We are Juventus. We have to work well and live every match like a final.”

Juve FC Says

We remain the top club in Italy and must always try to win the league. We have won zero trophies in the last two terms and it makes no sense for that to become three seasons.

The boys know this and we expect them to take advantage of a lack of European football to land at least one domestic trophy.