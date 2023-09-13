Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has disclosed that the Bianconeri are determined to swiftly regain a spot in the top four by the end of this season.

Juventus has commenced the season on a positive note and aims to sustain its momentum, benefiting from the absence of European football commitments. Despite not making extravagant expenditures during the last transfer window, the club already boasts some of the finest talents in the league.

This positions them favourably to secure victories and potentially clinch the league title once more. However, it is worth noting that other clubs have strengthened their squads with top-quality signings in the transfer window, which is expected to intensify the competition for Juventus.

Defender Gleison Bremer has now articulated the team’s ambition for the campaign, which is to secure a place among the top four in the league standings.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“This year is different because I’m starting with a different experience. We started the championship well, we want to fight for the top places and return to the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

We have to return to the top four as soon as possible and this term should not pass without us earning that place on the table.

Bremer knows this and we expect him to be in top shape for the rest of this term as we seek to achieve as much success as possible.