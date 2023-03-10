Bremer insists Juventus will not underestimate Sampdoria

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer insists they are not underestimating Sampdoria ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A next.

La Samp is having a terrible season and will head into the fixture as the bottom club in the league.

This means Juve are overwhelming favourites to earn all the points from the fixture.

However, Bremer insists they will not underestimate their opponents and will show them great respect.

While speaking about Pogba missing the game against Freiburg, he says via Tuttojuve: “He apologized. The coach made this decision. We need him, we have to be with him, try to support him so that he returns soon and is comfortable with the team.”

Adding: “The challenge at Samp on Sunday? We have underestimated some races, the approach will be different, we must be careful because it will not be easy”

Juve FC Says

We need to win our remaining matches of the season, which requires us to be very good in every game we play.

It is much better to embarrass Sampdoria with a heavy scoreline than to allow them to shock us in the game.

If we are complacent, we could suffer the same fate we were handed by Monza, which cannot happen at this stage of the campaign.

But we trust the boys to get the job done even if Max Allegri rings the changes and gives chances to players who haven’t had minutes recently.