Juventus defender Gleison Bremer would relish a reunion with his compatriot Neymar Jr. in Turin, while discussing his own role at the club.
The centre-back missed the bulk of the previous campaign while recovering from a devastating ACL tear suffered in October during a Champions League contest against RB Leipzig.
The 28-year-old finally made his return to the pitch last Saturday, as he started in the club’s first friendly of pre-season against Reggiana, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
Bremer rues lack of leaders at Juventus last season
Many fans and observers identified the Brazilian’s horrific injury as the biggest turning point in the club’s campaign. After all, the Bianconeri had enjoyed a positive start under Thiago Motta and were still undefeated, but their form gradually crumbled afterwards.
Bremer believes that the collapse was mostly due to the lack of leaders in the squad.
“From the outside, I saw that we were missing leaders after all the changes, and with me injured, we lost another starter,” explained the former Torino star in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.
“They were difficult times, but the team grew. These experiences help you improve. But this season will be different. The group is doing well mentally, and then we’ll see what the transfer window will bring in the coming weeks.
“We’re building a project and a solid Juventus; we need to get back to fighting for victory.”
Bremer would love to have Neymar at Juventus
The defender has yet to play an official match for Igor Tudor, but he believes that his three-man backline will help bring the best out of him.
“We’re talking about a coach who has worn this jersey and knows what it means to play for Juventus. He’s instilling serenity in me, telling me not to push too hard, and that I’ll get back to my level in any case.
“Tudor has a similar style to Gasperini and Juric, with whom I’ve worked in the past, so I know I’m suited to his style of football. At Juventus, you have to win, and we want to get back to winning ways.”
Despite heaping praise on his young teammate Kenan Yildiz, Bremer would also love to have Neymar at Juventus.
“Of course. It would be great to have someone like Ney here at Juve.”
