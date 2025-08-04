SANTOS, BRAZIL - FEBRUARY 05: Neymar of Santos reacts during a Campeonato Paulista 2025 match between Santos and Botafogo at Urbano Caldeira Stadium (Vila Belmiro) on February 05, 2025 in Santos, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer would relish a reunion with his compatriot Neymar Jr. in Turin, while discussing his own role at the club.

The centre-back missed the bulk of the previous campaign while recovering from a devastating ACL tear suffered in October during a Champions League contest against RB Leipzig.

The 28-year-old finally made his return to the pitch last Saturday, as he started in the club’s first friendly of pre-season against Reggiana, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Bremer rues lack of leaders at Juventus last season

Many fans and observers identified the Brazilian’s horrific injury as the biggest turning point in the club’s campaign. After all, the Bianconeri had enjoyed a positive start under Thiago Motta and were still undefeated, but their form gradually crumbled afterwards.

Bremer believes that the collapse was mostly due to the lack of leaders in the squad.