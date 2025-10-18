Gleison Bremer has recently undergone successful knee surgery and is already working on his fitness in the gym. The Brazilian defender, who has previously experienced a long spell on the sidelines due to injury, appears determined to regain his full strength as quickly as possible. His early return to training is a positive sign for both Juventus and their supporters.

Bremer’s Recovery and Fitness

Bremer’s latest surgery is reported to be less serious than the previous injury that kept him out for nearly a year. Nevertheless, Juventus have emphasised that they will not rush his return to competitive action. The club is prioritising a full recovery, ensuring that he is completely fit before resuming his role in the first team.

The defender’s commitment to regaining fitness has already impressed the club and its fans. Reports of him training at the gym have been welcomed by supporters, who are eager to see one of Juventus’ key defensive players back in action. Bremer’s presence in the squad is considered vital, and the Bianconeri are determined to protect him from the risk of further setbacks.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Expected Timeline for Return

According to Calciomercato, injuries of this nature typically require around four weeks for a full recovery. However, given Bremer’s recent history with long-term injury, Juventus expect that he may need closer to six weeks before returning to competitive matches. While this represents a significant period on the sidelines, the club has made it clear that patience will be exercised to ensure he is fully ready.

Missing multiple important games is an inevitable consequence of this recovery period, but Juventus are confident that taking a cautious approach is in the best interest of both the player and the team. The club considers Bremer too valuable to risk re-injury, and their careful management of his rehabilitation reflects the importance they place on his long-term contribution to the squad.

By combining a structured recovery plan with ongoing fitness work, Bremer is expected to return stronger and ready to contribute to Juventus’ ambitions in the remainder of the season.