In recent weeks, numerous reports have linked Gleison Bremer with a potential move to Manchester United at the end of this season. The Brazilian defender has played a crucial role at the Allianz Stadium since joining Juventus from Torino.

However, in football, every player has a price, and Bremer could be subject to a transfer if Juventus receives a compelling offer for his signature. Manchester United has emerged as a serious contender for his services, demonstrating a genuine interest in acquiring him.

The Premier League club views Bremer as a player too valuable to overlook and is determined to pursue him at the conclusion of the season. Juventus is aware of United’s interest and remains open to the possibility of Bremer’s departure if certain conditions are met.

According to Calciomercato, the defender is likely to leave Juventus if Manchester United is willing to initiate negotiations starting from 70 million euros. Given United’s status as one of the wealthiest clubs globally and Bremer’s importance to Juventus, the Bianconeri anticipate a substantial and favorable offer for his transfer.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is an important member of our current group, and discussing his transfer does not make sense, but at 70 million euros, we will get a cheaper replacement if he leaves.