Gleison Bremer was on the scoresheet as Juventus secured a 5-0 win against Cremonese last night. The Bianconeri have been among the strongest sides in Serie A in recent weeks, consistently displaying quality and cohesion in each game. Their current unbeaten run reflects the collective effort of the squad, with all players contributing to the team’s impressive performances.

Bremer has been a key figure in Juventus’ resurgence, providing defensive stability and making the team difficult to break down. Since moving to Turin, the Brazilian defender has consistently been one of the club’s standout performers, and his current form is helping Juventus maintain momentum as they aim to climb the Serie A table.

Bremer’s contribution

In addition to his defensive duties, Bremer recently ended his goal drought, scoring in the win over Cremonese. The goal provided a personal boost for the defender, who dedicated the moment to his wife. Speaking to Il Bianconero, he said: “I headed the ball, it went well. We won and that’s what matters. I dedicated the goal to my wife who is pregnant, we’re expecting a baby girl. I’m happy, it was a bit of a lucky goal but I’m happy. After two years I managed to score, I needed confidence and I lacked it.”

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus’ form

Bremer’s influence goes beyond his contributions at set pieces, as his defensive solidity allows the team to build from the back and maintain confidence throughout matches. Juventus’ strong form has been built on a combination of tactical organisation, individual quality and collective effort, with Bremer playing a central role in both defence and attack.

The team’s focus remains on continuing their run of positive results while gradually working toward the top of the Serie A table. With players like Bremer performing consistently, Juventus are well placed to sustain their form and challenge effectively in both domestic and European competitions. The defender’s recent goal serves as a reminder of his growing influence on the team, both on and off the pitch.