Gleison Bremer is reportedly making encouraging progress in his recovery from the long-term injury that has kept him out for the majority of the current season.

The defender was struck down early in the campaign, and Juventus have been without one of their most dependable players ever since. His absence has been felt across the squad, and while temporary reinforcements have been brought in, the Bianconeri remain eager to see him return to full fitness.

Bremer is not expected to feature again this season, with the club maintaining a cautious approach towards his recovery. Juventus are well aware of the severity of the injury and have no intention of rushing his return. Instead, the priority remains on ensuring that he completes his rehabilitation properly and is in the best possible condition when he eventually resumes competitive football.

(Getty Images)

Despite the initial long-term outlook, there have been signs of progress in recent weeks. As cited by Tuttojuve, Bremer has stepped up his recovery, and his response to the latest stages of his rehabilitation has reportedly pleased the club. There is now some hope that he could return in time for the Club World Cup, although Juventus have not placed any public timeline on his comeback.

The club continue to take a responsible stance about his fitness, and while his return would certainly strengthen the team, there is a shared understanding that patience is required. A premature comeback could result in a setback, which would extend his absence and place a further strain on both the player and the squad.

Bremer remains a key figure within the side, and his recovery is being handled with the care and consideration it demands. Juventus are committed to supporting him throughout the final stages of his rehabilitation, aiming to have him back at his best when the time is right.