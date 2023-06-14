Bremer is not for sale,but that could change if a big offer arrives

Gleison Bremer, the Brazilian defender, made a significant impact during his first season at Juventus and has quickly become one of the key players for the Bianconeri. The club made a substantial investment to acquire his services in the previous summer, recognising the long-term value he brings to the team.

Bremer has enjoyed a successful tenure at Juventus thus far, and as time progresses, it is expected that he will continue to develop and improve. Given his performances, it is unsurprising that clubs from across Europe have expressed interest in him. He was recognised as the best defender in Serie A during the 2021/22 season and was also included in the Team of the Year, further highlighting his prowess.

However, Juventus currently has no intention of selling Bremer as they focus on rebuilding their defence around him. The club sees him as a crucial component of their future plans. Nevertheless, it is important to note that in football, every player has a price, and according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, if Juventus were to receive a significant offer for Bremer’s signature, they would consider selling him.

While Juventus is committed to retaining Bremer and building their defence around him, the possibility of a substantial offer could potentially sway their decision. It remains to be seen whether any club will present an offer that meets Juventus’ valuation for the player.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is a player we must keep, but because we need money, the club is right to consider huge offers for his signature.

We will have to sacrifice one top player to raise funds and cover for the loss of Champions League revenue and fans should understand this.