Inter have shown strong, concrete interest in signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus, according to Gianluca Di Marzio – the authoritative Italian transfer journalist whose track record makes this significantly more than background noise.

The report carries a particular edge given history. In the summer of 2022, Inter negotiated for months to sign Bremer from Torino and had agreed personal terms with the defender before Juventus intervened with a package reportedly worth up to €50m, hijacking a deal Italian media labelled the transfer coup of the year. The Brazilian arrived at the Bianconeri as the designated replacement for De Ligt, signing a deal later extended to run until 2029.

Release Clause and Juventus Valuation

Bremer’s contract contains a release clause reported at around €58m, a figure set before his serious knee injury last season that has depressed his current market value to an estimated €35–40m. Juventus are understood to hold out for something closer to €70m internally, though Italian transfer coverage repeatedly flags that the club may be structurally reliant on at least one significant sale, and Bremer – with a contractual exit route and multiple suitors – is among the likeliest candidates to generate that capital gain.

Inter are not alone. Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Newcastle have all been linked, though Premier League interest has been described as tentative compared to the more direct approach from Inter. Juventus are already scouting defensive cover in the event of a departure, with former Inter centre-back Milan Škriniar – currently at Fenerbahçe – among the names being tracked as a potential replacement.

Wider Transfer Backdrop at Juventus

The Bremer situation sits alongside broader defensive transfer pressure at Continassa. Juventus have already rejected a Chelsea bid for Andrea Cambiaso, demonstrating that the club can resist even well-funded approaches when the valuation falls short – though Bremer’s clause makes that position harder to hold here if Inter formalise their interest at or near €58m.

Former Inter striker Aldo Serena publicly urged the club to move for Bremer, warning that chances to strengthen at a direct rival’s expense are rare. Whether Inter translate that appetite into a concrete offer at a figure Juventus accept will determine whether this becomes the transfer story that defines the window.