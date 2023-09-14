Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has been a fixture in Italian football since his arrival in 2018, and during this time, he has encountered a multitude of formidable strikers.

His exceptional performances in the 2021/2022 season earned him the distinction of being named the best defender in Serie A, a testament to his outstanding abilities. This recognition subsequently paved the way for his move to Juventus.

Since joining Juventus from Torino, Bremer has consistently demonstrated his prowess on the field and has become one of the first names on the team sheet at the Allianz Stadium.

Throughout his tenure in Italian football, Bremer has had the opportunity to confront some of the league’s most prolific strikers. Recently, he shared insights into the toughest opponent he has faced, highlighting the challenges and experiences of competing against top-calibre forwards.

Bremer said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Edin Dzeko was so tough both playing for Roma and Inter, while Lautaro Martinez is a striker out of the ordinary too. Duvan Zapata, who now is at Torino, was very dangerous for Atalanta.

“Plus my first Champions League game was up against Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi!”

Juve FC Says

Bremer remains one of the best signings we have made in recent seasons and the defender keeps improving.

He could be our defence leader for several years when Danilo leaves the scene and he looks prepared to take up that role comfortably.