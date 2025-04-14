Juventus defender Gleison Bremer is beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, even though his return to action won’t be imminent.

The Brazilian is widely considered amongst the best defenders in Italy, if not the best. Hence, the ACL injury he suffered in October wasn’t only a massive blow for his career, but also for the club’s entire campaign.

While Thiago Motta certainly had his mistakes, many believe his fortunes went south once he lost the services of his most formidable centre-back.

But in recent weeks, Bremer has been posting some encouraging updates on his condition, suggesting his eventual return is edging closer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the former Torino star has now intensified his athletic work, showcasing the progress he’s been making as of late.

As the pink newspaper explains, the 27-year-old is aiming to be back in the squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Juventus will represent Italian football alongside Inter in the first expanded edition of the competition.

The global 32-team tournament will take place in the United States between June 14th and July 13th.

At that point, Bremer might not be fit enough to start a match, but perhaps his condition will allow him to join Igor Tudor’s ranks and perhaps make a contribution in some shape or form.

The Croatian manager would certainly be delighted to have the robust defender at his disposal once more, as he had already praised him as the best defender in the world during his managerial stint at Lazio last season.

In the meantime, Juventus will continue to rely on the likes of Renato Veiga, Lloyd Kelly and Pierre Kalulu at the back, while Federico Gatti is currently nursing an injury, but should return to action in the coming weeks.