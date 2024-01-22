The official Juventus website has provided us with the most interesting stats and facts registered in the aftermath of the club’s win over Lecce.

We begin with the man of the hour, Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian bagged his second brace in five days to confirm his great run of form.

As the source tells it, the Serbian is currently leading the 2024 charts in the Big Five European leagues with five goals since the turn of the new year.

Moreover, the 23-year-old is the only Serie A player alongside Lautaro Martinez to hit double figures in each of the last four campaigns (from 2020/21 to 2023/24).

Gleison Bremer was also on target, nodding home an unstoppable header to make it 3-0.

Since 2019/20, the Brazilian has now netted 17 league goals. He’s only behind the legendary Sergio Ramos (18 goals) when it comes to defenders in the Top Five European leagues.

For his part, Max Allegri has now joined a particularly elite club by celebrating his 300th Serie A, following in the footsteps of Giovanni Trapattoni (352) and Nereo Rocco (302).

The 56-year-old is also the only manager to boast 200 Serie A wins at Juventus alongside Trapattoni.

Andrea Cambiaso picked up his tenth Serie A and third of the season. He has become the only defender born after 1/1/1998 to have provided at least 10 assists in the top flight considering the last three seasons (from 21/22).

Finally, Weston McKennie saw his goal “robbed” by Vlahovic, but it still counts as an assist for the American.

The Texan has now recorded three assists in his 20 appearances this season, as many as his 70 previous outings for the club.