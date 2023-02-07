Bremer, Miretti and the most interesting stats leading to Salernitana-Juventus

This evening, Juventus will be hoping to put their recent negative league run behind them and return home with an away victory at Salernitana’s expense.

The club’s official website provided some of the most interesting stats and facts ahead of Tuesday’s encounter at the Arechi Stadium.

After failing to win their last three Serie A fixtures, Juve risk extending their winless streak to four for the first time since September 2021, back when Max Allegri collected only two points from his first four matches following his return to the club.

During the manager’s first spell, a four-match winless streak had only occurred twice: in September 2015 and then again in May 2019 (when the Scudetto was already wrapped up).

Moreover, Juventus have conceded at least two goals in their last three league outings. The last time they conceded more than a goal in four straight matches dates back to March 1993.

On another note, Gleison Bremer has two goals to his name against Salernitana, marking them as his favorite target. The header scored last September remains his solitary Juventus goal in Serie A.

Last March, Fabio Miretti made his senior Juventus debut against the Granata. Since then, he went on to start12 league matches. In the three-points per match era, only Paul Pogba (13) and Alessio Tacchinardi (14) have made more appearances for Juventus before their 20th birthday.