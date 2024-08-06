Juventus defender Gleison Bremer insists he doesn’t have any reason to leave the club after penning a new contract.

The Brazilian first joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022, completing a transfer from crosstown rivals Torino. Nevertheless, he has already signed two contract renewals.

His latest agreement with the club ensued yesterday, with the two parties deciding to push back the deadline until June 2029 and raise the value of the buyout clause.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Manchester United and other clubs, but he explains how he never felt the urge to leave Turin since he’s already plying his trade at a European giant.

“I’m very happy with the new contract,” says the Juventus defender in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“Juventus is a great club that has helped me grow. Here, I discovered the Champions League and I’m happy to move forward with this ambitious club, like me. Together we can achieve great goals.

“I know that I had offers from top clubs. But I’m already at a great club, so why should I start over somewhere else?

“I feel great here and I want to win with this shirt. I’ve been in Italy for six years, it’s my second home.”

Bremer reveals that Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and new head coach Cristiano Giuntoli played an important role in his decision.

“Giuntoli’s arrival gave me great serenity. We talked often, and deep down I knew I could give even more. He pushed me not to settle. He is a great motivator.”

“Motta is an excellent coach. I can even speak Portuguese with him. He wants to do well and compete on the highest level.

“We are training a lot also on a physical level. Those who think that with him we only use the ball are wrong. He wants us to be at the top of our game all the time. We share the same mentality.

Finally, Bremer spoke about his rapport with Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini whom he considers a mentor.

“I often talk to Chiellini who helps me a lot. In my first season at Juventus, I asked him for advice on how I could handle myself.

“Last season, he was close to me especially from January onwards, when we started to do badly in the league. He’s like an older brother, he’s my mentor. He also helps me understand how I can best deal with a striker. He gives me a big hand.

“We played two or three times against each other but I was too shy and embarrassed to talk to him.

“When I arrived at Juventus I asked him if I could take his shirt and from there, a great relationship was born. I regret not having the chance to play alongside him.”