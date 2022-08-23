Bremer, Perin and the most interesting stats from Sampdoria-Juventus

While many expected Juventus to shrug aside Sampdoria on Monday, it ended up being a cagey affair between two sides who eventually settled for an inspiring goalless draw.

But even though the players failed to register goals, some interesting figures were still recorded, as published by the Bianconeri’s official website.

For the first time since January 2011, the Old Lady and the Blucerchiati’s encounter ended in a draw at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. On the previous occasion, the final score also read 0-0.

For the third campaign in a row, Juventus failed to win their two opening fixtures. Last season, they only registered one point between a trip to Udine and a match against Empoli at the Allianz Stadium. Two years ago, Andrea Pirlo’s men managed to beat Sampdoria before earning a draw versus Roma at the Olimpico Stadium.

For his part, new Juventus defender Gleison Bremer celebrated his 100th Serie A appearance on his second outing for the Old Lady. His previous 98 appearances were during his time at Torino.

Finally, Mattia Perin has registered two clean sheets in a row for the first time since January 2021, when he was on loan at Genoa. The Italian custodian accomplished this feat while playing at his old ground and against the Grifone’s arch rivals.