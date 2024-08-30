Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has reacted to the club’s Champions League draw as the Bianconeri return to the competition after missing out on last season’s edition.

Thiago Motta will lead Juve as their first manager in the newly revamped format of the competition.

The Bianconeri have been drawn into a challenging group that includes Manchester City, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, Stuttgart, Leipzig, Club Brugge, Lille, and Aston Villa.

It’s a tough draw, but Juve remains one of the top clubs in European football and is always expected to challenge for trophies.

They reached the Champions League final twice during Max Allegri’s first spell as manager.

Motta will be aiming to surpass that achievement and ultimately win the competition for the Old Lady.

Some of his players have not yet competed in the Champions League, and they will relish the opportunity to make a name for themselves in this season’s tournament.

Gleison Bremer has now shared his thoughts on the draw as he prepares to face some of the best players on the continent.

He posted an image of himself in a Juventus kit on Instagram and captioned it:

“Ready for these beautiful challenges! I can’t wait.”

Juve FC Says

We expect all our players to be excited about the chance to play in the Champions League, which is the best club competition in the world.