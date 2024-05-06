Juventus star Gleison Bremer has scored more headers in Europe’s Top Five leagues since the 2019/20 campaign than any other defender.

The 26-year-old was once again on target yesterday when he rose above his marker to score the equalizer that earned the Bianconeri an away point against Roma.

According to Opta Paolo’s X account, the Brazilian has raised his tally to 13 since scoring his maiden goal in Serie A in 2019/20. At the time, he was still plying his trade at Torino.