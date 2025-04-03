Juventus defender promises his supporters he’ll return to the pitch stronger than ever once he overcomes his injury ordeal.

The 27-year-old is widely considered one of the best centre-backs in Serie A, and possibly in Europe. The Bianconeri signed him in the summer of 2022 after selling Mathtijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich. They managed to overcome competition from Inter and strike a swift agreement with their crosstown rivals Torino.

Since then, the Brazilian has established himself as the club’s most reliable defender. Hence, it was no coincidence to see the team’s fortunes taking a turn for the worse following his devastating ACL injury in October, albeit this incident shouldn’t be enough to justify the great collapse witnessed under Thiago Motta.

Nevertheless, Bremer vows to pick up from where he left off upon his return to the pitch, while revealing last season’s Coppa Italia triumph as his best memory at Juventus.

“The best moment was last year when we won the Coppa Italia,” said the Brazil international on the Bremer Inside podcast posted on his Instagram account.

“I wanted to continue and try to win the championship and something even bigger, but it is a story that I still have to write here at Juventus. Unfortunately, I got injured, but I will come back stronger and we will give a lot of joy to the fans, we will win great titles!”.

The defender also spoke about his great ties to Italy, particularly Turin, which has been his home since 2018.

“I am also a Piedmontese, a citizen of Turin, and soon they will give me the keys to the city. Italy in general is very peaceful, the beaches are beautiful, I really like going to Sardinia with my wife, and I appreciate the elegant style of the Italians.

“My first year in Italy was difficult because, in addition to all the normal difficulties of adapting, I did not play, so I was not doing well either on or off the pitch.

“But I believe that everything has a purpose and a reason. So now I’m able to look back and see where I started from and what I had to do to be where I am today.”

Bremer is hoping to rejoin the Juventus squad for the FIFA Club World Cup, although he’s unlikely to be fit enough to start.