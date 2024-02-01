Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has candidly acknowledged the considerable gap he perceives between his own standard of play and that of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk, widely regarded as the premier centre-back globally, has delivered stellar performances since joining Liverpool. His arrival marked a transformative period of success for the Premier League club, culminating in triumphs in competitions such as the Premier League, Champions League, and Club World Cup.

Van Dijk’s enduring excellence has solidified his status as one of the world’s preeminent players in his position, with the expectation that he will maintain this standing for a few more years.

Conversely, while Bremer was recognised as the best defender in Serie A upon his move to Juventus and continues to be among the elite players in their squad, he acknowledges the distinction between his own abilities and the exceptional standard set by Virgil van Dijk.

The Brazilian defender is at a bigger club, and is aiming for the top. He knows what separates him from VVD and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“There are many defenders strong players around, like Van Dijk. He is two steps above me because he won the Champions League and plays in a tough league like the Premier League. In the end, when a player retires, only the trophies won count, if you haven’t won nothing you can’t say you were the best.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of the best defenders in Europe now and has continued to do well on our books.

It is great that he knows his level, and we expect him to work hard and reach his full potential.