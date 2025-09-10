Lois Openda appeared to be the RB Leipzig player involved in the incident that sidelined Gleison Bremer for several months. The Brazilian defender missed a significant portion of last season after sustaining the injury during a Champions League fixture between Juventus and RB Leipzig.

Now, roughly a year later, the circumstances have changed considerably, as both players find themselves teammates at Juventus. Openda was signed during the recent transfer window and now shares the same dressing room with Bremer, who remains a crucial figure within the Bianconeri squad.

From Adversaries to Teammates

The club would likely have been fully aware of the history between the two before finalising Openda’s signing, yet it was evident there was no lasting animosity. Bremer himself has dismissed any notion of bad blood and confirmed that the matter has been addressed directly. According to the defender, Openda reached out to him immediately after the match to apologise, acknowledging that the incident was unintentional.

Speaking via Calciomercato, Bremer reflected on the episode, stating: “It’s fate… After the injury. Immediately after the match, he wrote to me apologising, saying he didn’t want to do it. It was a play-off. I’ve done that thing a thousand times, unfortunately it happened with him, but these things happen. It’s normal, we haven’t met yet here at Continassa, but these things are normal. He’ll surely apologise to me again, but then that’s it.”

His words underline the professionalism and perspective he has brought to the situation. Injuries are an inherent risk in competitive football, and Bremer recognises that such moments occur despite neither malice nor intent.

Lois Openda (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

A Fresh Chapter at Juventus

Openda’s arrival represents an opportunity for the Belgian forward to contribute positively to Juventus’s ambitions, while Bremer continues to play a leadership role within the squad. The willingness of both players to move past the incident sets a constructive tone for their collaboration on the pitch.

As the two prepare to train together and share responsibilities in matches and the dressing room, the focus now turns to the future. Rather than dwelling on a difficult past moment, the emphasis is on building cohesion, unity, and shared success within the team.