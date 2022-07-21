Bremer reveals the ex-Juventus player that convinced him to join the club

Gleison Bremer has revealed that he always wanted to join a top club like Juventus, and the decision to join the Bianconeri was made easier after he spoke to Giorgio Chiellini.

The Brazilian defender has just completed his transfer to Juve from Torino as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

He was the best player in his position in Serie A last season, and he had been expected to join Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri were serious competitors for his signature and Juve seemed like they will miss out on it.

However, they used some of the money from selling De Ligt to outbid their rivals to sign him.

He has now opened up about speaking with Chiellini and making the decision. He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juventus is a winning team, I also have the ambition to win. I talked a bit with Chiellini and I decided that Juventus was the best team for me. Yes, yes, I also have a dog that is Juventus, it was in my destiny.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer would be a fine replacement for De Ligt, and he should even get better on the books of Juve.

The Brazilian has been in Serie A long enough, and that experience will help him thrive at the club alongside any centre-back they pair him with.