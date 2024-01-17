Juventus avenged their painful loss in the reverse fixture by defeating Sassuolo in Serie A last night.

Sassuolo has consistently proven to be a tough opponent for Juve, and the Bianconeri were in disarray during the first game of the encounter.

The defeat suffered in that game remains their only loss of the season so far, and they had to guard against complacency in Turin last night.

Sassuolo is a team ready to pounce and take advantage of any slip-ups from their opponents to score and win games.

Juve was aware of this and performed much better than they did in the reverse fixture, rendering the Black and Greens ineffective.

After the match, Gleison Bremer spoke about the demand from Max Allegri, who instructed them to stay focused.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We played a good match and a good result. We lost in the first leg, we are happy. We must continue like this. The coach asks us to be concentrated, Now we’re thinking about Lecce, not Inter. If we win all the games we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.”

Juve FC Says

We had to be fully focused to win that game, knowing the type of opponent we were facing.

Sassuolo would have done damage to us if we allowed them, and our players must continue like this.