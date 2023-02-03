Bremer reveals what the Juventus players did before the win against Lazio

Juventus’ match-winner Gleison Bremer has revealed the players spoke among themselves after their recent tough run of form.

Juve has been in trouble on and off the pitch in the last few weeks as they battle the Italian legal system and failing to win league matches.

Their last three Serie A games have ended with two losses and a draw, but Max Allegri’s men have done well in the Coppa Italia.

It is one of the trophies they can realistically win this season, along with the Europa league, but fans expect them to start winning sooner than later in the league to save their season.

After the victory over Maurizio Sarri’s side, Bremer said via Football Italia:

“I am happy with this goal, we got through and that is what matters right now.

“We know that our last two games have not been up to our standards, but we talked and told each other that we need to focus on what happens on the pitch, we let the club sort things out off the field.”

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri players had to speak among themselves after such a tough period and they know they have performed below expectations in the last few matches.

If the dialogue worked and they earned the much-needed win against Lazio, we probably need them to have more of the same discussion in the next few weeks so the wins can keep coming.