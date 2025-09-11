Gleison Bremer is among several Brazilian players who have established themselves in Serie A, having first arrived in Italy when Torino secured his services as a youngster. Since then, he has developed into one of the leading defenders in world football and now plays a central role in Juventus’s back line.

His adaptation to European football was made easier by beginning his career in Italy, a country where many South American players have found success. Each year, numerous Brazilians travel to Spain and Italy with the ambition of turning professional, drawn by the opportunities and cultural similarities that can smooth their transition.

Italy and Spain as Gateways for Brazilians

Bremer’s story reflects a wider trend. Jorginho, another player who moved from Brazil to Italy at a young age, went on to become a well-known success in European football. The pathway through Southern Europe has proven to be an accessible route for Brazilian players aiming to flourish in the highly competitive European leagues.

Such opportunities also raise questions about international eligibility. Bremer himself could have represented Italy, having spent an extended period in the country, before committing his future to Brazil. Reflecting on his experience, he explained why Spain and Italy are attractive destinations for South American footballers. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said: “For us South Americans, Italy and Spain are the best countries to live in. You’re welcome, you eat well, and you live well, unlike England. There’s the sea. So it’s perfect.”

Gleison Bremer in action against Genoa

A Broader Perspective

Bremer’s remarks highlight the lifestyle advantages that make Italy and Spain particularly appealing, from climate and cuisine to cultural familiarity. These factors contribute to the success of many Brazilians who adapt quickly both on and off the pitch in Southern Europe.

However, while his perspective is understandable, it is equally true that several Brazilian players have carved out exceptional careers in England, overcoming different challenges presented by the Premier League. The contrasting experiences emphasise how varied the European journey can be for South American talents.

For Bremer, Italy has proven to be the ideal environment to develop into an elite defender, and his career trajectory continues to reinforce the reputation of Serie A as a welcoming home for Brazilian footballers seeking to thrive on the European stage.