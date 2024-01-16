Juventus are preparing to take on Sassuolo this evening, and the club’s official website has provided us with some of the most compelling stats and facts.

First, let’s begin by addressing the elephant in the room. The Neroverdi are the only side that conquered the Bianconeri this season.

But since that 2-4 defeat at the Mapei Stadium in September, Max Allegri’s men have recorded 11 wins and three draws in 14 Serie A fixtures.

Historically speaking, no Serie A club has managed to score more goals against Sassuolo than Juventus who found the back of the net 49 times in 21 league fixtures.

The Bianconeri are also leading the charts for the most header goals this season with eight strikes, sharing the top spot with Fiorentina and Roma.

With two goals and four assists, the Emilian side happens to be Alex Sandro’s absolute favorite target.

On another note, the Bianconeri are the only Serie A club that boasts three goal-scorers born in 2003 onwards. Of course, we’re talking about Sam Iling-Junior, Fabio Miretti and Kenan Yildiz.

Interestingly, Juve is the only club in Europe’s Top Five leagues that conceded more shots from the outside of the box (117) than from the inside (107), which is a testament to Allegri’s almost impenetrable defense.

Speaking of the backline, Gleison Bremer is the only defender in this Serie A who is in the Top 10 for defensive clearances, defensive headers, tackles won, recoveries and successful passes.

Finally, Arkadiusz Milik has cemented himself as the ultimate super-sub at Allegri’s court this season, coming off the bench on 15 occasions.