Gleison Bremer has admitted that he and everyone at Juventus were shocked by the manner of Max Allegri’s departure from the club.

Juventus was expected to amicably replace their manager in the summer, and most people knew it would be his last term on the Bianconeri bench.

However, Allegri’s conduct during and after the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta forced Juventus to sack him sooner than anticipated.

It was a decision that shocked the Bianconeri dressing room, and Bremer admits no one had seen it coming.

He claimed that even Allegri did not expect to be fired when he was, but the players had to get on with their jobs.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“No one could have expected, not even him, that he would go away like this. Maybe I could sense that he would come out, but not like this. It’s something that’s not up to us players to judge. We are workers, we must respect this and look forward.

“I only have words of gratitude for him because he asked for my purchase and he helped me a lot to grow and have a very good season.”

Juve FC Says

We knew Allegri must leave this summer, but he should not have allowed himself to be dismissed the way it happened.

He did some good work in Turin during his first spell, but bringing him back will remain one of the biggest mistakes of the last board.