Bremer sends a message to Juventus fans after “special” first year

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer expresses gratitude towards the club and its supporters as he reflects on his first season at the Allianz Stadium.

Bremer joined Juventus from cross-town rivals Torino as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who departed to join Bayern Munich. Having established himself as the top defender in Serie A during the previous season, Bremer arrived at the Allianz Stadium with a strong reputation.

The Bianconeri were determined to ensure his swift adaptation, and he has proven to be one of their standout performers in the current campaign. Despite the season not going according to plan for the club, Bremer is appreciative of the love and support he has received from the fans in his debut season.

Juventus is pleased with the decision to sign him, and Bremer acknowledges the significance of the opportunity and the positive reception he has received, despite the challenges faced by the team.

He wrote on Instagram:

“The first year in black and white is always special and you never forget.

“Unfortunately, the results we wanted did not arrive, for this reason, this personal award makes me happy but with a bitter taste.

“I wanted to thank all my colleagues and the whole Juventus world for welcoming me in the best possible way and for helping me to be in the #SerieA Team of the season.

“Thank you”

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been one of the best signings in the entire league and we can be happy that we added him to our squad.

However, the defender knows he has to get better as well because this is just the start of his time in Turin and much more will be expected from him.