Bremer sends a message to Juventus fans over the new season

Gleison Bremer has sent a message to the Juventus fans ahead of the fast approaching 2022/2023 season.

The Serie A campaign begins this weekend and Juve will face Sassuolo in the first match of the season.

The Bianconeri have become a much-changed team from the last term and their preseason preparation was a mixed bag.

Juve beat Chivas, but they lost to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, the latter happened at their training ground.

That sort of preparation doesn’t inspire confidence and not many of the club’s fans will be positive about their chances of doing better than they did in the last campaign.

Bremer, admits it will not be smooth-sailing, but they are ready to fight to deliver happiness to the fans.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia: “End of the pre-season. Thanks to the fans for all the support, I’m sure it’ll be a season of achievements and victories. It won’t be easy, but I’ll fight every day and give my best.”

Juve FC Says

This is a season we cannot afford to disappoint again after our poor showing in the last one.

Bremer joins a Juventus team that is struggling to reassert itself and he must understand that fans are watching him closely.

If he can replicate the form he showed at Torino in the last term, they will make him one of their favourites.