While we’re still in the early stages of the season, the Juventus management is eager to renew the contracts of several stars, including Gleison Bremer.

The 26-year-old signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022, making the crosstown switch from Torino.

The Brazilian immediately cemented himself as a pillar at the back in Max Allegri’s tactical jigsaw.

Although the defender has a long-term contract that runs until 2027, the club would like to push back the deadline.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus is looking to extend Bremer’s contract by one or two years.

As the source explains, the aim is to maintain the player’s current salary. The Brazil international earns a figure between 5 and 6 million euros as net wages per season.

On another note, the renewal would certainly help the club spread the amortization cost over an additional number of years.

At the moment, the player’s transfer fee weighs around 9 million euros on the balance sheet. So extending his contract by one or two seasons would reduce the yearly cost.

The report also highlights Bremer’s importance to the club’s cause, especially now amidst the absence of his compatriot and club captain Danilo.

The former Torino defender will have to act as the leader of the defense in the next few weeks, starting with Sunday’s major clash against Milan at the San Siro Stadium.