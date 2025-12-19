Gleison Bremer is set to return to action for Juventus when they face AS Roma in Serie A this weekend, providing a significant boost for the Bianconeri. The defender has been sidelined for several months and has not featured for the team since Luciano Splaletti became its manager. His absence has been keenly felt, given his importance to the structure and balance of the side.

Bremer is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in the world and has consistently delivered strong performances whenever he has represented Juventus. Within the club, he is viewed as one of their most important stars, and his return has been eagerly anticipated by both the coaching staff and supporters. There is a strong belief that his presence can help transform the team’s form once he resumes playing regularly.

Key return at a crucial moment

The Brazilian has been training with the squad over the past few weeks as he worked his way back to full fitness. Encouragingly, he has shown no signs of discomfort and has progressed smoothly through recent sessions. His readiness to return comes at a crucial point in the season, as Juventus look to maintain momentum and secure vital points.

According to Tuttojuve, Bremer came through the latest training session without any issues and is therefore expected to feature against Roma. His inclusion would represent a timely reinforcement for a defence that has had to adapt in his absence.

Gleison Bremer (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Impact on team selection and expectations

Bremer is expected to slot back into the starting line-up in place of Teun Koopmeiners, who has been deputising in defence over the past few weeks. While Koopmeiners has filled in admirably, Bremer’s natural defensive qualities and experience are seen as a clear upgrade.

Juventus are aware that the upcoming fixture will be challenging. Roma are considered one of the strongest teams in the league this season and are pushing either to win the title or, at the very least, to finish inside the top four. For Juventus, a victory would be hugely important, not only for points but also for confidence.

Bremer’s return adds belief that Juventus can rise to the occasion and compete at the highest level once again.