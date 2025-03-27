Juventus defender Gleison Bremer sympathises with Thiago Motta who was sacked by the club last Sunday, while discussing his return to action.

The 27-year-old has been a stalwart at the back for the Bianconeri since making the crosstown switch from Torino in the summer of 2022. But sadly for the Brazilian, he has been on the sidelines since suffering a devastating ACL injury during the Champions League contest against RB Leipzig back in October.

Many consider this incident to be the real turning point of a campaign that started with great promise only to descend into utter chaos. After all, the Bianconeri had been collecting clean sheets for fun in the first few months of the campaign, but this has now faded into a distant memory.

So when asked about his compatriot’s dismissal, Bremer insisted Motta is a good coach who was simply unlucky.

“It has been a bit of an unlucky season, we had a lot of injuries,” said the Brazil international in his interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“I feel sorry for Thiago Motta, he was a good coach for me. When we started, it seemed like we were going to do good things.”

Nevertheless, Bremer has now turned the page and is looking forward to working in Igor Tudor’s three-man defence.

“I spoke to Tudor, he asked me if I was coming back. I said it’s early. We haven’t spoken about the system, but he’s a coach who plays with a three-man defence. I think he’ll focus on that.”

Finally, the robust defender was asked about a potential return ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup which will kickstart in mid-June. While he left the door open for a timely comeback, he believes he’d only be fit enough for the bench.

“It’s been a difficult few months but I’m fine now. Everything is going well, I’ve already started running, but we have to respect the timetable. I hope to return for the Club World Cup, not as a starter but as a substitute.”