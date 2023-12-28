As Juventus aims to retain its top players, Gleison Bremer has signed a new contract with the club, extending his commitment until 2028. The Bianconeri have been proactive in securing contract extensions for key players, with recent deals for the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Federico Gatti.

The ongoing negotiations with the representatives of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic underline Juventus’ efforts to ensure the continuity of their strong squad. Bremer’s new five-year deal aligns with the club’s strategy to maintain a core group of talented players, further solidifying their roster for the seasons ahead.

Bremer said about his new contract, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s a very great emotion, I’m very happy to have renewed it and I hope to continue very well, to continue on this road.”

Asked why he chose Juve over Inter Milan, he added:

“I chose Juve because they are always a winning team, they have won nine championships in a row… But when I arrived here I understood that it was a family.”

Juve FC Says

Bremer has remained one of the top players in our group, and the defender’s new deal shows we mean business in keeping our best men.

Over the next few months, we expect even more players to pen new contracts. Hopefully, Adrien Rabiot will be one of them.