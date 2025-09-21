Juventus defender Gleison Bremer gave the travelling fans in Verona a real scare as he went to the ground during the team’s post-match training.

The 28-year-old regained his automatic starting role since the start of the season after managing to overcome an ACL injury that kept him out of action for around 10 months.

After four straight appearances, Igor Tudor decided to hand the Brazilian some well-deserved rest in Saturday’s Serie A contest against Verona, instead starting with Pierre Kalulu, Federico Gatti and Lloyd Kelly at the back.

Juventus fans were left concerned by Bremer

Many would argue that Bremer’s services were missed, as Juventus lacked concentration at the back, settling for a disappointing 1-1 draw against the Gialloblu.

As usual, the Bianconeri held a swift training session after the contest for those who either didn’t feature in the contest, or were only given brief cameos.

According to Tuttosport, the session witnessed a scary moment, as Bremer was no longer able to continue, and was seen sitting on the ground while talking with members of the medical staff.

This was a particularly concerning sight, as the centre-back’s physical condition has been under great scrutiny for months, as is the case for players who return from long layoffs.

Nevertheless, the Turin-based newspaper reports that sources within the club have provided reassurances regarding the player’s condition.

Gleison Bremer only suffered muscle fatigue

The Juventus sources insist that Bremer hasn’t suffered a new injury. Instead, it was only a case of muscle fatigue.

Therefore, Tudor and the rest of the technical staff will be hopeful of a swift recovery ahead of Saturday’s big clash against Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Juventus are temporarily leading the Serie A table with 10 points while awaiting Napoli’s contest against Pisa on Monday.