Bremer: “The coach has understood that we play better with three at the back”

Last night, Juventus emerged victorious against Inter for the first time in more than 18 months.

The Bianconeri survived an early onslaught from their visitors before pouncing on two counter attacks to seal the match in their favor.

Filip Kostic was probably the man of the match with his two assists and an overall vibrant performance, but Gleison Bremer was another major protagonist.

Last summer, the majority of observers expected the Brazilian to sign for Inter, but he ended up joining the Bianconeri at the end of the day.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old made a timely return from injury to produce a solid performance at the back alongside his compatriots Danilo and Alex Sandro.

The Bianconeri earned their 4th Serie A win in a row since shifting towards a three-man defense, and Bremer explains that Max Allegri believes it to be the more suitable system for his team.

“Today was an important match, in a difficult week. I came from an injury, I had a fever and I was in doubt,” revealed the defender in his post-match interview with Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“I told the coach I want to play. We did well in defense, and thank God we won.

“If we train well enough, we can also play with back-four. But with the squad we have, the coach has understood that we play better with three at the back.

“The others are ahead in the standings. But we have pride and character. We have to train and do more to win something.

“I came here to Juventus and I don’t have the baggage to tell others how to work. Slowly but surely we will bring out our best.”