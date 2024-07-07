Juventus defender Gleison Bremer isn’t interested in exit talks, as he’s already delighted to play for a top European club.

The 27-year-old joined the Bianconeri two years ago on a controversial crosstown move from Torino and gradually cemented himself as the club’s most reliable centre-back.

Thanks to his exploits last term, the Brazilian earned himself several suitors across the Old Continent, and chief among them Manchester United.

Nevertheless, Bremer insists he isn’t considering a move at the moment, tying his future to Juventus.

“I am flattered by the interest of some top clubs but I am already at a great team like Juventus,” said the former Torino star in his interview with AS via Gianlucadimarzio.com.

“I am totally focused on the Copa America. I have many goals. I want to play one or two World Cups and I want to continue fighting for important titles in Europe.

“I feel very good and prepared for everything I have done in recent seasons. Little by little we are helping Juventus to return to being a protagonist and to fight for great goals.

“I really hope that next season will bear great joy for all of us, players and fans.”

Bremer also looked back on his first two campaigns at the club, beginning with the 2022/23 season that was marred by a 10-point deduction.

“The penalty came in the 2022/23 season and left us very sad, but these are things we couldn’t do anything about.

“Last season, we started very well in Serie A, but from January until the end of the campaign we dropped many points along the way and we weren’t able to fight for the title until the end.

“But in my opinion, the balance was positive. The good thing is that we managed to win the Coppa Italia, a very important tournament.

“We deserved this enchanting moment because we worked very well and above all for the problems that had occurred.”