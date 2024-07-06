Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has vowed to help new manager Thiago Motta succeed, assuring the gaffer that he can count on him.

Bremer has been a mainstay in the Juventus team since his move from Torino.

He was one of the first names on the teamsheet under Max Allegri and is expected to maintain his status as a starter under Motta.

While the Brazilian-Italian manager might sign at least one central defender during this transfer window, that new addition will likely partner with Bremer at the back for Juve.

Currently playing for Brazil at the Copa America, Bremer was asked about his future and his thoughts on Juve’s newest manager.

Bremer expressed confidence in Motta’s appointment and vowed that the manager can rely on him to contribute to the team’s success.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He will be welcomed by the entire dressing room. He is a professional who has done a great job and I think it was a great choice for the club. As for me, I will do my best to help him adapt as soon as possible”.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of our most reliable players and Motta can certainly trust him to deliver in his team from next season.