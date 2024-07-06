Bremer has been a mainstay in the Juventus team since his move from Torino.

He was one of the first names on the teamsheet under Max Allegri and is expected to maintain his status as a starter under Motta.

While the Brazilian-Italian manager might sign at least one central defender during this transfer window, that new addition will likely partner with Bremer at the back for Juve.

Currently playing for Brazil at the Copa America, Bremer was asked about his future and his thoughts on Juve’s newest manager.

Bremer expressed confidence in Motta’s appointment and vowed that the manager can rely on him to contribute to the team’s success.