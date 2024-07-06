Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has vowed to help new manager Thiago Motta succeed, assuring the gaffer that he can count on him.
He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“He will be welcomed by the entire dressing room. He is a professional who has done a great job and I think it was a great choice for the club. As for me, I will do my best to help him adapt as soon as possible”.
Juve FC Says
Bremer is one of our most reliable players and Motta can certainly trust him to deliver in his team from next season.
