Bremer vs Lewandowski – New Juventus defender facing stern test

Ten days ago, Gleison Bremer was still a Torino defender who’s widely expected to join Inter during this summer transfer session.

Yet, the Brazilian is now a part of Max Allegri’s squad, and is preparing to make his first start for Juventus when the team takes on Barcelona in Dallas.

The 25-year-old entered the pitch in the second half against Chivas De Guadalajara last weekend, but on Tuesday, he’s set for a sterner test.

Bremer will take on Robert Lewandowski in a thrilling battle between two stars who recently changed clubs.

As la Gazzetta dello Sport explains, the former Torino man has already displayed his prowess against the finest strikers in Serie A last season, including his new Juventus teammate Dusan Vlahovic (on two occasions).

But in Dallas, he will take on the Polish hitman who is the consensus best centre forward in the world alongside Karim Benzema.

This will be the Brazilian’s first opportunity to shine against top class opposition outside Italian borders.

Let’s hope that Max Allegri and Xavi Hernandez both decide to unleash their new stars from the get-go, because this will truly be THE duel to watch.

Interestingly, it was the Pole’s transfer to Barcelona that unlocked a chain which culminated in Bremer’s arrival to Juventus.

Bayern Munich reinvested the cash garnered from Lewy’s sale to sign Matthijs de Ligt from the Bianconeri who in their turn identified Bremer as the ideal replacement for the Dutchman.