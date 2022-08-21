Bremer will hit a milestone if he plays for Juventus against Sampdoria

Gleison Bremer joined Juventus in this transfer window, but he is already one of their most important players, and he could hit a league milestone tomorrow.

The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, who left them for Bayern Munich weeks ago.

He moved to Turin in time to be involved in some preseason preparations, and Max Allegri started him the league opener against Sassuolo.

The defender played alongside Leonardo Bonucci, but the Azzurri centre-back will not start the game against Sampdoria.

Either Daniele Rugani or Federico Gatti will partner Bremer, but he is almost certain to start.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb stated that if he plays that game, it would be the 100th Serie A game of his career.

He arrived in Italy in 2018 and played 98 league games for Torino before moving to Juve this summer.

Juve FC Says

If Bremer stays fit, he could play in another 100 games for Juve because he is a decent centre-half.

The 25-year-old has joined the Bianconeri at a wonderful age, and we will enjoy the peak of his career.

He knows at Juve he has a good chance of winning trophies, but he must work for it, and he looks up for the challenge so far.