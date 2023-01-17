Bremer’s former coach rises to his defense: “His value remains unchanged”

After completing a crosstown switch from Torino to Juventus, Gleison Bremer immediately cemented himself as a pillar at the back in Max Allegri’s system.

The Brazilian won the award for the best Serie A defender last term, and has largely impressed this campaign, earning himself a spot in his national team’s squad at the recent World Cup.

But sadly for the 25-year-old, his latest performance at the Maradona Stadium was disastrous by all accounts. The Bianconeri lost in a devastating fashion against Napoli last Friday, conceding five goals in the process – a couple of which were directly caused by the centre-back’s blunders.

Nevertheless, Bremer’s old Atletico Mineiro manager Thiago Larghi remains a staunch defender of his, and he believes that this poor display was a one-off, citing his recent injury as a potential reason behind his vast struggles against Victor Osimhen and company.

“It’s his first bad match in Italy. It can happen even to the best,” said Larghi in an exclusive interview with TuttoJuve journalist Mirko Di Natale.

“I appreciated his desire to be on the pitch, because he had just returned from an injury.

“It’s not like now we need to change our opinion on Gleison after one bad performance. His value remains unchanged, and the Juventus defense will treasure the mistakes made in Naples.

“Bremer works hard to become the best. He will be eager to take the field again to demonstrate that the match in Naples was a mere accident.

“It never happened during his time with me. It’s ok to talk about the individual, but we shouldn’t just focus only on him. The mistakes were team-related, so he and his teammates will have to do better in defense.

“They conceded five goals, but let’s not forget that they collected eight clean sheets in a row prior to that match, which isn’t something easy to achieve.”