Federico Gatti was on the verge of signing an extended contract with Juventus, but that situation may change following Gleison Bremer’s injury.

To clarify, this does not mean Juventus has lost faith in Gatti or believes he is unworthy of a new deal; rather, Bremer’s injury has shifted the club’s immediate focus. Before his injury against RB Leipzig, Bremer was a key player for the Bianconeri and arguably the most in-form defender in Serie A. His absence will create a significant void in the defence, prompting Juventus to consider bringing in a replacement.

While Juve’s initial priority in the coming weeks was to secure a new deal for Gatti, a report from Calciomercato indicates that they are now shifting their priorities toward signing a replacement for Bremer during the January transfer window. They are currently evaluating several potential targets, and once they secure a new defender, they plan to return to the negotiating table to finalise Gatti’s new contract.

Juve FC Says

Gatti is a very good player and has also been an important part of our plans, but even he understands the need to sign a replacement for Bremer.