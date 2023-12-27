Gleison Bremer is set to become the latest Juventus player to sign a new contract within a matter of hours.

The Brazilian defender has been outstanding since joining the Bianconeri last season and has consistently been one of Juve’s standout performers.

Despite minimal activity in the last transfer window, Juventus has been proactive in securing the future of their key players throughout this campaign. Bremer is now in line for a contract extension as the club aims to keep the talented Brazilian in their ranks for the long term.

With several clubs closely monitoring Bremer, who has consistently proven himself as one of the top defenders in the Italian top flight, Juventus is making concerted efforts to ward off potential suitors and secure his services for the coming seasons.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus has presented Bremer with a new five-year deal, and he has reportedly signed it. An official announcement is expected imminently.

Juve FC Says

Bremer is one of the players we absolutely have to keep as one of the best in the business.

He has hardly had a bad game since he joined us, so we must ensure that he stays with us for as long as possible.