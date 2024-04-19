Juventus is expected to initiate a new rebuild at the end of this season, and one of the first decisions anticipated from them is the dismissal of Max Allegri.

Since his return to the club in 2021, the coach has endured a challenging period at the helm of the team.

Just months before his return, Juventus secured victories in the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup under Andrea Pirlo, who was deemed insufficiently experienced.

Allegri was expected to replicate the success he achieved during his initial tenure at the Allianz Stadium and reclaim the league title.

This was the primary reason the club turned to him in the summer of 2021, but results have been disappointing.

The coach is expected to depart from the club at the end of this season, with several names being linked as his potential replacement.

However, Brescia owner Massimo Cellino believes that Juventus should rebuild their team with Allegri at its helm.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Max is a champion , but don’t forget that he is of the sign of Leo.

What does this mean? Leo needs to feel confidence around him to express all his talent. Max recently surpassed 1,000 points in Serie A: he conquered the first ones with me, in Cagliari, and I supported him despite the initial defeats.”

“Giuntoli is an Aquarius. The two signs can also coexist, but Leo always eats up Aquarius. And he is the true leader. If I were John Elkann, I would start with Allegri and then fix everything else.”

Juve FC Says

It will be hard to keep Allegri because he seems to have lost the support of most of his players already.