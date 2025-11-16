Legendary Formula One principal Flavio Briatore opens up on the contrasting tastes of Juventus majority owner John Elkann, and former club president Andrea Agnelli.

The two cousins were said to be at odds in recent years, especially following Juve’s demise in the post-COVID era. Many believe it was Elkann who ousted Agnelli from the club in November 2022, when the Bianconeri were embroiled in a sea of legal and financial troubles.

In a recent interview, Elkann heaped praise on his cousin, downplaying all talk of a rift within the family. Hence, it wasn’t enough to dispel all the doubts about this controversial relationship.

Briatore thinks John Elkann prefers Ferrari over Juventus

Speaking of controversy, Briatore is a man who hardly minces his words. The Alpine team principal is a longtime Juventus supporter who has personal connections with both Elkann and Agnelli.

The 75-year-old argued that while Elkann is certainly fond of Juventus, his main passion is towards his family’s other legendary team, Scuderia Ferrari.

“John Elkann was born, while Briatore is self-made. They’re different paths: it’s impossible to say which is easier,” said the Italian businessman in his interview with Il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.

“I think he loves Juventus. He’s a reserved person, perhaps shy, but Juventus and Ferrari are part of his family history.

“He’s probably more attached to Ferrari and motorsport: it’s a question of education and personal taste.”

Briatore hails Andrea Agnelli’s reign at Juventus

On the other hand, Briatore insisted that Juventus should be grateful to Agnelli, who brought Juventus back to the Serie A summit during his 12-year presidency, while highlighting the turbulence that is ensuing following his exit.

“Three technical revolutions in three years are not good. Stability is crucial. They chose the wrong people, so a more in-depth study is needed.

“Everyone criticises Andrea Agnelli, but under him, we achieved exceptional results. In the days of Giraudo and Moggi, we were very strong. It was Juve and Milan, whereas today, it’s Inter and Napoli.”