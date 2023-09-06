Maurizio Paniz, an Italian politician and dedicated Juventus fan, has shared his perspective on the club’s current situation, emphasising that Juventus is undergoing a gradual rebuilding process.

Juventus has faced challenges in the past year and is now striving to recapture its former glory. The club’s transfer activity during the window may not have been extensive, and while they have begun the season with an unbeaten record in three matches, they have yet to face some of the league’s tougher opponents.

The expectations from fans are high, especially considering Juventus is not participating in European competitions this season. However, Paniz believes that the team is in the midst of a methodical and step-by-step rebuilding process, suggesting that patience and a longer-term perspective may be necessary to achieve sustained success domestically and beyond.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“67 million salaries cut? The technical level was guaranteed by keeping the important players and bringing in the Juventus players of tomorrow . can rely on instantaneousness. We need to insert important players progressively. Juventus is building the team brick by brick .”

Juve FC Says

We have had a tough few months and this is a season with a lot of expectations, but fans must be realistic and know that the boys will find life tough even without European football.

But we have a squad that can do a good job out there; we just need to show them love and support.