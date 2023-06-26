Brighton considers a move for Arthur despite his failed Liverpool stint

Arthur Melo, despite his disappointing stint at Liverpool last season, could potentially make a return to the Premier League in the upcoming season.

The Brazilian midfielder joined Liverpool on loan from Juventus with the intention of bolstering the team’s options during an injury crisis at Anfield. However, unfortunate circumstances led to Arthur himself joining the ranks of injured players. Even when he eventually regained fitness, Liverpool no longer required his services.

Due to his limited playing time, Arthur has not garnered much interest from other clubs. Nevertheless, a recent report from Calciomercato suggests that Brighton may be interested in acquiring his services.

According to the report, Brighton, under the management of Roberto de Zerbi, has initiated preliminary discussions to assess the feasibility of adding the former Barcelona player to their squad. The nature of the contact made by the club remains undisclosed.

It remains to be seen whether Arthur Melo will have the opportunity to redeem himself in the Premier League, with Brighton potentially offering him a fresh start.

Juve FC Says

This is one of the best pieces of news we have heard today because we need to offload Arthur immediately.

The midfielder has no place on our team now and is one man we must consider selling as soon as possible.

If Brighton is serious, even if it means sending him out on loan again, we have to accept their offer. Otherwise, we might be stuck with him.

Hopefully, more clubs will emerge to sign him, but that will be hard because he rarely played last season.