In the last year or so, Juventus have been closely monitoring Davide Frattesi who’s enjoying another impressive campaign at Sassuolo. He has already bagged six goals in 32 Serie A appearances – an impressive tally for a central midfielder.

While it’s often been reported that other top Italian clubs are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old, an emerging report warns the Bianconeri of a more dangerous competitor in the race for the player’s services.

According to TuttoJuve, Brighton could be preparing a 40-million euro bid for Frattesi in what would be a major blow for Juventus and any other Italian club tracking the midfielder.

The Seagulls are enjoying a historic campaign under the guidance of Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian manager earned his fame during his time at Sassuolo, so he should be familiar with Frattesi’s capabilities.

Juve FC say

In the current day and age, Italian clubs are unable to compete with their English counterparts on the transfer market. And it’s not only the immensely-rich clubs like Man City and Chelsea, but even the likes of Brighton who can splash the top Serie A sides out of the water thanks to their superior revenues.

With Alexis Mac Allister tipped to leave in the summer, Frattesi would be an ideal replacement in De Zerbi’s tactical scheme.

As for Juventus, they can only hope that their glamour and history help them sway the player as it did with Manuel Locatelli and Dusan Vlahovic who refused lucrative transfers to Arsenal in favor of a switch to Turin.